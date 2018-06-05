DES MOINES --- Mike Naig led the five-man race to become Iowa Republicans’ nominee for state agriculture secretary, although the results were not yet complete Tuesday evening.
It remained possible a winner will not be decided even after all of the votes are counted.
Naig, the current state ag secretary, led the Republican primary with 37 percent of the vote, according to early results posted on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website as of 10:15 p.m.
State senator Dan Zumbach was in second place at 23 percent, followed by former Iowa Farm Bureau leader Craig Lang at 17 percent and Ray Gaesser at 15 percent. Chad Ingels was at 8 percent.
Just more than 16 percent of the state’s precincts were reporting at the time.
Not only was Naig in the lead, but he was just above the 35-percent threshold required to earn the nomination on Election Day. If no candidate reaches that threshold, the nominee is instead chosen by party activists at the Iowa Republicans’ state convention on June 16.
The five Republican candidates got in the race after former state ag secretary Bill Northey was appointed to a position in the federal ag department. Northey had held the post since 2007.
Naig, a former deputy state ag secretary, was appointed to the top post by Gov. Kim Reynolds in March.
Naig, 40, said his top priority as state ag secretary is to expand trade markets for state crop and livestock farmers.
Naig said new state funding for water quality programs passed this year by the state legislature and governor was “a positive step forward,” but said he would not recommend state lawmakers raise the state sales tax by three-eighths of 1 percent to provide more water quality funding.
On conservation, Naig said he will continue to bring together stakeholders to encourage collaboration and implementation of practices that support livestock farmers and protect the state’s natural resources.
There is only one Democrat running for state ag secretary: Tim Gannon, a former aide to Tom Vilsack while Vilsack served as governor and in the federal ag department.
