Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said Monday that his predecessor, Bill Northey, "raised the bar" in the office. And as his deputy since 2013, Naig has a level of experience that can't be matched by the other Republicans now seeking to win the GOP nomination to the post.
Two months ago, Naig was appointed to succeed Northey, who took a post with the Trump administration. But now, Naig is in a five-person race to win the Republican nomination to continue doing the job past this year.
The primary is June 5.
Naig made a campaign stop Monday in Davenport, and in an interview with the Quad-City Times, he touted his background.
"I'm proud of the fact that I was, for 4½ years, anyway, a part of making that happen, of raising that bar. I bring that kind of experience," he said.
Naig cited the department's response to the 2015 avian flu outbreak, which had a $1.2 billion impact on the state's economy, according to a study commissioned by the Iowa Farm Bureau.
Naig, who grew up in the northwest Iowa town of Cylinder, said the office needs to be focused on continuing to implement the state's nutrient reduction strategy, protecting and expanding markets, and growing the state's workforce.
"You don't have to necessarily have an ag background or grow up on a farm to find a good job, a good high tech, high paying job in agriculture," he said. "As I've done roundtable (discussions) the state, this is a top of mind issue for folks."
Naig said it is important that the department feed into efforts by Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg in this area.
Naig noted also that he has been among a group of state officials who have urged the Trump administration to quickly resolve its trade dispute with China. The dispute is threatening agriculture exports, like soybeans and ethanol.
"I think the message is very loud and clear that we are encouraging the administration to resolve, to negotiate with the Chinese and resolve these issues before we have a tit-for-tat sort of trade war that develops," he said.
The other candidates in the race are Craig Lang, of Brooklyn, Ray Gaesser of Corning, Chad Ingels of Randalia, and state Sen. Dan Zumbach, of Ryan.
Tim Gannon, a Democrat from Des Moines, is unopposed in the Democratic primary.
