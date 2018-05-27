|CONFERENCE FINALS
|(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
|Sunday, May 27
Cleveland 87, Boston 79
|Monday, May 28
Golden State at Houston, 8 p.m.
|NBA FINALS
|(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
|Thursday, May 31
Cleveland at Houston-Golden State winner, 8 p.m.
|Sunday, June 3
Cleveland at Houston-Golden State winner, 7 p.m.
|Wednesday, June 6
Houston-Golden State winner at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
|Friday, June 8
Houston-Golden State winner at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
|Monday, June 11
x-Cleveland at Houston-Golden State winner, 8 p.m.
|Thursday, June 14
x-Houston-Golden State winner at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
|Sunday, June 17
x-Cleveland at Houston-Golden State winner, 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.