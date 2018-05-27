CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Sunday, May 27

Cleveland 87, Boston 79

Monday, May 28

Golden State at Houston, 8 p.m.

NBA FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Thursday, May 31

Cleveland at Houston-Golden State winner, 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 3

Cleveland at Houston-Golden State winner, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 6

Houston-Golden State winner at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Friday, June 8

Houston-Golden State winner at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Monday, June 11

x-Cleveland at Houston-Golden State winner, 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 14

x-Houston-Golden State winner at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 17

x-Cleveland at Houston-Golden State winner, 7 p.m.

