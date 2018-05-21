Conference finals

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Eastern Conference

Boston 2, Cleveland 2

Sunday, May 13: Boston 108, Cleveland 83

Tuesday, May 15: Boston 107, Cleveland 94

Saturday, May 19: Cleveland 116, Boston 86

Monday, May 21: Cleveland 111, Boston 102

Wednesday, May 23: Cleveland at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

x-Friday, May 25: Boston at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 27: Cleveland at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference

Golden State 2, Houston 1

Monday, May 14: Golden State 119, Houston 106

Wednesday, May 16: Houston 127, Golden State 105

Sunday, May 20: Golden State 126, Houston 85

Tuesday, May 22: Houston at Golden State, 8 p.m.

Thursday, May 24: Golden State at Houston, 8 p.m.

x-Saturday, May 26: Houston at Golden State, 8 p.m.

x-Monday, May 28: Golden State at Houston, 8 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments