Conference finals
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Eastern Conference
Boston 2, Cleveland 2
Sunday, May 13: Boston 108, Cleveland 83
Tuesday, May 15: Boston 107, Cleveland 94
Saturday, May 19: Cleveland 116, Boston 86
Monday, May 21: Cleveland 111, Boston 102
Wednesday, May 23: Cleveland at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
x-Friday, May 25: Boston at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 27: Cleveland at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Western Conference
Golden State 2, Houston 1
Monday, May 14: Golden State 119, Houston 106
Wednesday, May 16: Houston 127, Golden State 105
Sunday, May 20: Golden State 126, Houston 85
Tuesday, May 22: Houston at Golden State, 8 p.m.
Thursday, May 24: Golden State at Houston, 8 p.m.
x-Saturday, May 26: Houston at Golden State, 8 p.m.
x-Monday, May 28: Golden State at Houston, 8 p.m.
