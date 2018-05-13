Conference finals

Eastern Conference

Boston 1, Cleveland 0

Sunday, May 13: Boston 108, Cleveland 83

Tuesday, May 15: Cleveland at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 19: Boston at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, May 21: Boston at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

x-Wednesday, May 23: Cleveland at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

x-Friday, May 25: Boston at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 27: Cleveland at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference

Golden State 1, Houston 0

Monday, May 14: Golden State 119, Houston 106

Wednesday, May 16: Golden State at Houston, 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 20: Houston at Golden State, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, May 22: Houston at Golden State, 8 p.m.

x-Thursday, May 24: Golden State at Houston, 8 p.m.

x-Saturday, May 26: Houston at Golden State, 8 p.m.

x-Monday, May 28: Golden State at Houston, 8 p.m.

