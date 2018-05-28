Eastern Conference finals

Cleveland 4, Boston 3

Sunday, May 13: Boston 108, Cleveland 83

Tuesday, May 15: Boston 107, Cleveland 94

Saturday, May 19: Cleveland 116, Boston 86

Monday, May 21: Cleveland 111, Boston 102

Wednesday, May 23: Boston 96, Cleveland 83

Friday, May 25: Cleveland 109, Boston 99

Sunday, May 27: Cleveland 87, Boston 79

Western Conference finals

Golden State 4, Houston 3

Monday, May 14: Golden State 119, Houston 106

Wednesday, May 16: Houston 127, Golden State 105

Sunday, May 20: Golden State 126, Houston 85

Tuesday, May 22: Houston 95, Golden State 92

Thursday, May 24: Houston 98, Golden State 94

Saturday, May 26: Golden State 115, Houston 86

Monday, May 28: Golden State 101, Houston 92

NBA finals

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Thursday, May 31: Cleveland at Golden State, 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 3: Cleveland at Golden State, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 6: Golden State at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Friday, June 8: Golden State at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

x-Monday, June 11: Cleveland at Golden State, 8 p.m.

x-Thursday, June 14: Golden State at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

x-Sunday, June 17: Cleveland at Golden State, 7 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments