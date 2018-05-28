Eastern Conference finals
Cleveland 4, Boston 3
Sunday, May 13: Boston 108, Cleveland 83
Tuesday, May 15: Boston 107, Cleveland 94
Saturday, May 19: Cleveland 116, Boston 86
Monday, May 21: Cleveland 111, Boston 102
Wednesday, May 23: Boston 96, Cleveland 83
Friday, May 25: Cleveland 109, Boston 99
Sunday, May 27: Cleveland 87, Boston 79
Western Conference finals
Golden State 4, Houston 3
Monday, May 14: Golden State 119, Houston 106
Wednesday, May 16: Houston 127, Golden State 105
Sunday, May 20: Golden State 126, Houston 85
Tuesday, May 22: Houston 95, Golden State 92
Thursday, May 24: Houston 98, Golden State 94
Saturday, May 26: Golden State 115, Houston 86
Monday, May 28: Golden State 101, Houston 92
NBA finals
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Thursday, May 31: Cleveland at Golden State, 8 p.m.
Sunday, June 3: Cleveland at Golden State, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 6: Golden State at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Friday, June 8: Golden State at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
x-Monday, June 11: Cleveland at Golden State, 8 p.m.
x-Thursday, June 14: Golden State at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
x-Sunday, June 17: Cleveland at Golden State, 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.