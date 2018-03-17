PITTSBURGH — Jay Wright had some late-night restlessness because he could not turn off the TV as long as Virginia and UMBC were still playing. He met his Villanova team in the morning and the players at the breakfast tables were buzzing over basketball's biggest upset.
The reverberation from the 16-over-1 stunner was felt by another tourney top seed.
"There was a lot of attention with that," guard Donte DiVincenzo said. "We're a 1 seed so it was more attention for us."
In the March spotlight, Villanova showed how a No. 1 seed takes cares of business.
Mikal Bridges hit five 3s, scored 23 points and helped Villanova put the field on notice that it's the team to beat with an 81-58 win over ninth-seeded Alabama on Saturday.
The Wildcats (32-4) are in the Sweet 16 for the first time since they won the 2016 national championship. Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Phil Booth — and yes, The Big Ragu — look every bit the favorite to make it two in three years.
Villanova plays Friday in Boston against the Marshall-West Virginia winner.
Duke 87, Rhode Island 62: Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year Marvin Bagley scored 22 points to go with nine rebounds, fellow freshman big man Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and second-seeded Duke rolled by seventh-seeded Rhode Island in the second round to earn the program's 26th trip to the Sweet 16.
Freshmen guards Gary Trent Jr. and Trevon Duval combined for 29 points and 11 assists for the Blue Devils.
Duke (28-7) will play either Michigan State or Syracuse in the Midwest Regional semifinals in Omaha on Friday. The victory gave Krzyzewski 1,098 wins during his Hall of Fame career, breaking a tie with Tennessee women's coach Pat Summitt for the most ever by an NCAA basketball coach.
The Rams (26-8) and their senior-laden roster never threatened after the opening 10 minutes. E.C. Matthews led Rhode Island with 23 points.
Kansas 83, Seton Hall 79: Malik Newman scored 28 points, Udoka Azubuike stood toe-to-toe with Seton Hall's bruising Angel Delgado, and No. 1 seed Kansas held off the plucky Pirates to send the Jayhawks to their third consecutive Sweet 16.
Svi Mykhailiuk added 16 points and Lagerald Vick had 13 for the Jayhawks (29-7).
Kentucky 95, Buffalo 75: Kentucky got 27 points, six rebounds and six assists from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in putting away scrappy, veteran 13th-seeded Buffalo.
Gilgeous-Alexander went 10 for 12 and made both of his 3-point attempts to send fifth-seeded Kentucky (26-10) to the Sweet 16 for the second straight season.
NIT
Penn State 73, Notre Dame 63: Tony Carr scored 24 points to extend his Penn State sophomore scoring record, Josh Reaves had 18 points and nine rebounds and the Nittany Lions beat Notre Dame in the second round of the NIT.
Penn State scored the first two points of the game and never trailed as Notre Dame didn't hit its first field goal until nearly five minutes in. Shep Garner sank a wide open 3-pointer from the corner to close the third-quarter scoring for a 50-36 lead. Carr sealed it with 1:25 left in the fourth by dribbling down the clock, going through his legs and sinking a step-back 3-pointer to make it 70-59.
