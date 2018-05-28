An AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps will serve with River Action, Inc., from June 6 to June 25. The team will make improvements to Black Hawk State Historic Site River Trail system by replacing the western staircase, which will be constructed to be a safer connection to the trail and will address erosion concerns at the project site.
The AmeriCorps team of eight from the North Central Region campus of Vinton, Iowa, will reconstruct the staircase and updatie rest and observation areas. The team also will construct railings and benches and seed retaining structures to help prevent soil erosion under the boardwalks.