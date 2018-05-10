Eva Schloss, step-sister of Anne Frank, will visit the Tri-City Jewish Center, 2715 30th St., Rock Island, at 5 p.m. Friday, May 25.
A program and reception will be held.
Schloss, a Holocaust survivor of Auschwitz, has written three books about the life of her family. She is the creator of the exhibit "Paintings Created in Hiding by Erich and Heinz Geiringer," which will be housed permanently at the Danville Station Museum in Danville, Iowa.
The event, which is part of the Jewish Cultural Series 2018, is free and open to the public.