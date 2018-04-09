The eighth annual free Quad-City Regional Family Caregiver Conference will be 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, April 21, at the Rogalski Center, 2100 N. Ripley St., on the campus of St. Ambrose University, Davenport.
Parking is available by entering the lot from West Lombard Street.
Jerry Schroeder, MSW, from the Alzheimer’s Association, will speak at 9 a.m. He will reflect on his experiences as a social services professional.
Melissa Sharer, Ph.D., from St. Ambrose, will speak at 10:30 a.m. Her presentation will reinforce the need to better understand and respond to “what matters to the person” as opposed to “what’s the matter with the person” who requires care.
Caregivers will learn about services and programs from local providers and organizations that serve the Illinois and Iowa region. Volunteers from the Senior Health Insurance Information Program will be on hand to answer Medicare questions.
Representatives from the St. Ambrose Physical Therapy Department will demonstrate how to safely transfer a person from chair to chair, bed to chair and from a sitting to standing position.
Sponsors will be Milestones Area Agency on Aging, Alternatives, Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging, Alzheimer’s Association and St. Ambrose University. For more information, call 563-484-3147 or 855-410-6222, or visit www.milestonesaaa.org