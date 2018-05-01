Aspen Dental practices in Davenport and Muscatine will provide free care from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, June 9, to veterans.
Veterans can call 1-844-277-3646 to schedule an appointment at a participating office. Appointments are required and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Offices at 5270 Elmore Ave., Suite 4, Davenport, 563-484-0912; and 3020 N. Highway 61, Muscatine, 563-362-0019, will participate.
This is Aspen Dental’s fifth annual Day of Service and is part of its Healthy Mouth Movement, an initiative that delivers free dental care to veterans.
For more information, visit www.HealthyMouthMovement.com.