Fan upon fan waved at the graduating Bettendorf High School Class of 2018 during commencement ceremonies in a packed high school gymnasium Sunday afternoon.
Family members and friends not only found the names of their loved ones in the program for the 67th commencement exercises, but they also discovered that the booklets made convenient fans. The back-and-forth motion of the brochures created a sea of motion and a parade-like atmosphere.
Outside, temperatures made the graduation a particularly hot one, setting a record of 97 (99 with the heat index) in Moline, according to the National Weather Service, Davenport.
Just before the graduates walked in, Joseph Gustafson, 18, adjusted his mortarboard. “I feel like it hasn’t hit me yet that I’m actually graduating,” he said, adding that he looks forward to being able to sleep in Monday morning. He plans to write fiction some day, and plans to attend classes at Scott Community College or Black Hawk College.
In the meantime, Aide Vallejo, of Bettendorf, couldn’t believe her daughter Alexi Alvarez, 18, was graduating. “I was taking her to kindergarten and I blinked, and now she’s graduating," Vallejo said.
Academic Coach Brad Bannerman helped direct foot traffic and greeted students and families. “This is the first senior class I’ve had for all four years,” he said, adding that it means a lot to him to watch the students take the stage.
Robert Hermann, of Davenport, high-fived his son Maxwell Herrmann, 18, a valedictorian who earned a 4.0 cumulative grade point average, while he walked into the gym. ‘He’s worked so hard so it’s nice to see this pay off for him,” Herrmann said, adding that his son plans to attend the University of Iowa, Iowa City, to study physics.
Graduate Mary Therese Gehrmann spoke briefly and described the two major thoughts in the gathering: Students “wishing they could just graduate already” to the parents at the top of bleachers wishing for air conditioning. She quoted author F. Scott Fitzgerald: “it’s never too late, or … too early, to be whoever you want to be.”
Graduate Holly Harrington also spoke, saying that the "memories we cherish are not focused on memories made, but rather the people we have made the memories with.”