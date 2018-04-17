Bettendorf High School students will compete with students from Pleasant Valley, North Scott and Moline high schools in a trebuchet contest Friday.
Each team’s challenge will be to assure their trebuchet launches accurately and consistently. Trebuchets will toss raw eggs at targets 75, 100 and 125 feet away.
Points will be given for long tosses as well. Other points will be awarded for design presentations judged by Quad-City engineers. Beginning at 8:30 a.m., teams at Bettendorf High School will test their trebuchet designs by tossing eggs.
In addition to the event, teams will throw for distance after the target shots. Each team will have two chances for bragging rights of the longest throw of the day.
Ten to 12 Quad-City engineers will judge the event. Sponsor is the Quad-City Engineering and Science Council.
The winner of the three events wins a $1,000 scholarship. The school with the most points wins a traveling trophy.