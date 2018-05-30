The Bettendorf School board, at a brief special board meeting Wednesday night, approved an amendment to the 2017-2018 budget to give the district more spending authority in two categories.
The budget remains at $69,922,878.
The district has experienced high costs related to the district self-insurance program, said Dallon Christensen, director of finance.
“We want to make sure we’re under-spending the authority the state gives the district,” he said.
The budget identifies four categories of expenditures: instruction, total support services, non-instructional programs (including the self-insurance program) and total other expenditures. The board approved the transfer of spending authority from two categories to two others to ensure that it has ample spending authority.
For the 2018-2019 school year, the board approved a $78 million budget, with most of the increase involving construction.
— Linda Cook