The Bettendorf School Board set a hearing April 2 on the proposed 2018-2019 budget at Monday night's meeting.
The budget for the 2017-2018 year was $68.7 million, compared with the proposed $78 million budget for 2018-2019. The major reason for the increase is "construction spend," Dallon Christensen, director of finance for the district, said earlier Monday.
The plan includes a tax rate hike from the current $13.86 to $13.96 per $1,000 of assessed value, he said.
The budget for the upcoming fiscal year is certified by the school board no later than April 15 each year after the board holds a public hearing and adoption. The certified budget, Christensen said, “creates a contract between the district and the state.”
What the board will certify for the public, Christensen said, the maximum it can spend in all funds from July 1, 2018, through June 30, 2019, along with the property tax rate for that period.
Expenditures are identified in four categories: instruction, total support services, non-instructional programs and total other expenditures.
The property tax rate is certified to the public as a total rate per $1,000 of taxable valuation. The requested rate is a total tax rate for all funds combined, not by individual funds, Christensen explained.
Christensen gives this example: A 51-cent increase in the property tax rate means someone with a $150,000 assessed valuation would see property taxes go up by about $69. With a dime increase, that same person would see the property tax rise about $13.50 annually.
Property tax goes into the general fund. “We’ve done a pretty good job of keeping property taxes constant,” he said.
The budget must be published 10 to 20 days before the official hearing, then adopted before April 16.
"Construction spend" refers to plans for building projects. On March 5, the board approved a six‐year facilities plan that incorporates a report from Legat Architects Inc., which includes construction of a three-section school on the current Mark Twain Elementary property and upgrades to Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, among many other projects. Both schools were constructed almost 60 years ago.
In other action, the board:
- Approved the contract of Superintendent Michael Raso from July 1, 2018, extending through June 30, 2020, at a $185,000 annual base salary.
- Held public hearings about roofs for Bettendorf Middle School gym and Herbert Hoover gym. No one spoke at either hearing. Later, the board approved a package of both projects that will go out for bid, with the estimated cost about $266,200.