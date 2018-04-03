The Bettendorf School Board unanimously approved a $78 million budget for the 2018-2019 school year – compared to a $68.7 million budget for 2017-2018 - at its Monday night board meeting.
Most of the increase involves construction. Under a six-year facilities plan the board approved in March, infrastructure updates will be completed at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School and a three-section school will be built on the current Mark Twain Elementary School property.
Other facility plans include moving Thomas Edison Academy to a new leased location, with the current property being sold.
The budget identifies four categories of expenditure: instruction, total support services, non-instructional programs and total other expenditures.
District finance plans include a tax-rate increase from $13.86 to $13.96 per $1,000 of assessed property value, said Dallon Christensen, director of finance for the district.
The requested rate is the total tax rate for all funds combined, Christensen said.
The budget must be certified by April 15 after the board holds a public hearing and adoption. The certified budget serves as a contract between the district and the state.
In other business, after some discussion, the board approved Bush Construction as the construction manager for the Mark Twain project. Representatives from four construction companies gave presentations on March 26.