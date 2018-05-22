Bettendorf School District may consider a seeking a bond referendum to support $63 million in projects over the next six years.
The board at its Monday meeting discussed a plan about how to proceed with a referendum.
“We want to get very strong community involvement and feedback on what they want to see in terms of what the schools will look like in the future,” said Dallon Christensen, director of finance for the district, in an interview.
On March 5, the board approved a six-year facilities plan that incorporates a report from Legat Architects Inc. That includes construction of a three-section school on the current Mark Twain Elementary property and a $7 million update on the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system at the high school, among other initiatives.
“Identifying need will help us determine anything else the community wants,” Christensen said.
“If we do get to a bond referendum, the community will have to vote on a ballot," he said.
If the referendum passes, that will mean a property tax increase.
“We’re working with a bond advisor to develop scenarios about what these mean for property taxes,” he said. He added that the district “doesn’t want to place too big of a burden on the taxpayers.”
Sixty percent of the voters, plus one, would be needed to pass such a referendum. For example, if 1,000 people vote, 601 “yes” votes would be needed for the referendum to pass.
“We want the community aligned with the vision of the district,” Christensen said. Meetings will be held at eight of the nine buildings to get community feedback.
If the board approves the petition, its language will become the language on the ballot, Christensen said.
Also on Monday, the board approved schematics from Legat for the new school on the current Mark Twain Elementary property.
The schematics are not the final design, said Christensen. “In real terms, I would call it the second draft.” The architects will work to reduce the facility from 66,000 to 65,000 square feet.
Caroline Olson, principal at Mark Twain, is excited about the schematics and the upcoming construction. She said the Legat team members “have been such good listeners to us.”
Community members, including parents, neighbors, staff, board members and administrators met with Legat on May 1 to discuss their vision of what the school should be. In a hands-on exercise, participants in teams used blocks to indicate what the building might look like.
She said it was wonderful “seeing all those ideas come together and how well they could incorporate that in the square feet we’re looking for.”
The building, which has a lot of natural light, is "inviting but secure," she said. It also has “diverse learning spaces” that can be used for many purposes, from collaboration to exploration and even intervention if it is needed, she said.