The Bettendorf Community School District will host community meetings at district schools to discuss projects identified in the district’s 6-year facilities plan as well as other projects.
Meetings will be 6-7 p.m.:
- Friday, June 8, Herbert Hoover Elementary, 223 S. Hampton Drive
- Monday, June 11, Neil Armstrong Elementary, 3311 Central Ave.
- Tuesday, June 19, Paul Norton Elementary, 4485 Greenbrier Drive
- Wednesday, June 20, Edison Academy, 438 16th St.
- Monday, June 25, Bettendorf High School Commons, 3311 18th St.
- Tuesday, June 26, Thomas Jefferson Elementary, 610 Holmes St.
- Wednesday, June 27, Bettendorf Middle School cafeteria, 2030 Middle Road
- Monday, July 2, Mark Twain Elementary, 1620 Lincoln Road.
No meeting is being scheduled at Grant Wood Elementary because of construction.
Proposed projects include:
- Thomas Edison Academy — move to new location and sell property
- Paul Norton Elementary — secure entrance renovation, existing gym/commons remodel, music room addition
- Herbert Hoover Elementary — secure entry renovation/expansion $550,0000, renovate gym (no kitchen upgrades)
- Bettendorf High School — fitness center, auxiliary gym and wrestling gym additions, pool improvements
- Bettendorf Middle School — science, STEAM and music room additions.
The Bettendorf Community School District has been working with community, staff and parents on a future facilities plan since 2015. In 2016 the district completed an elementary facilities study that resulted in the current construction of a new Grant Wood Elementary School and a prioritization of need for five other elementary schools.
On March 5, the Bettendorf School Board approved a six-year facilities plan that includes a new three-section school at Mark Twain Elementary, identified needs at Thomas Jefferson Elementary, determined a new location for Edison Academy, and also includes projects at Paul Norton Elementary, Herbert Hoover Elementary, Bettendorf High School and Bettendorf Middle School.
Work on the new Mark Twain Elementary School is underway, and so is the replacement of the original HVAC system at Bettendorf High School, as well as plans for a security upgrade to the main entrance at Thomas Jefferson Elementary. The board and district administration are considering funding and timing for the other projects in the plan.
District administration and board members are considering a bond referendum for board-approved facility projects.
For more information, visit http://bettendorf.k12.ia.us/our-district/facilities-plan