The Quad-Cities Bicycle Club will offer a free two-hour Smart Cycling Workshop taught by Jim Hudson, a League Certified Instructor in bicycle safety.
The class will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday March 24, at Davenport Public Library, 321 N. Main St., Davenport. No registration is required. Topics will include:
• Learn basic bike maintenance
• How to fix a flat
• Pre-ride bike inspection checklist
• Understanding bike gears and changing them efficiently
• Essential items to carry in your bicycle flat pack and how/when to use them
• Bicycle safety and rules of the road
• Group cycling etiquette