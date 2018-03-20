Subscribe for 33¢ / day

The Quad-Cities Bicycle Club will offer a free two-hour Smart Cycling Workshop taught by Jim Hudson, a League Certified Instructor in bicycle safety. 

The class will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday March 24, at Davenport Public Library, 321 N. Main St., Davenport. No registration is required. Topics will include:

• Learn basic bike maintenance 

• How to fix a flat

• Pre-ride bike inspection checklist

• Understanding bike gears and changing them efficiently

• Essential items to carry in your bicycle flat pack and how/when to use them

• Bicycle safety and rules of the road

• Group cycling etiquette

0
0
0
0
0

Tags