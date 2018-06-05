The Black Hawk College board of trustees voted unanimously Monday to approve the hiring of Tim Wynes as college president.
Prior to Monday’s vote, trustees had already offered Wynes the position.
Wynes, who was not in attendance at the meeting, will begin employment at the college on July 1. His contract, with a salary of $185,000 a year, will run through June 30, 2021.
According to Heavin Taylor, executive assistant to the president and board of trustees, the $185,000 is the same amount former president Bettie Truitt was making before her retirement. She also said that Wynes is taking a pay cut from his former employer, Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount, Minnesota.
His contract will include up to $17,500 for moving expenses.
— Lee News Network