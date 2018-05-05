Grace Lutheran hosts blessing of bikes, motorcycles
A bicycle and motorcycle blessing will be 9:45-10:15 a.m. Sunday, May 20, at Grace Lutheran Church, 1140 E. High St., Davenport. All ages are welcome.
If you can't ride to church, bring your helmet instead for a blessing.
Grace also will host a bike blessing at 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 27, at the criterium in the Village of East Davenport near the Kids Zone by the basketball courts.
Higher Heights Missionary Baptist hosts Rainbow of Colors
The Missionary Ministry of Higher Heights Missionary Baptist Church, Davenport, invites the community to is annual Rainbow of Colors program at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 20, at the congregation's Community of Christ Church, 2441 Brady St., Davenport.
Guest speaker will be Florida Anderson, of Second Baptist Church, Kewanee, Illinois, who will speak about "Believing the Promises of God by Faith, Focus and Fellowship." Each woman is asked to wear a color found in the rainbow: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo (navy blue) or violet/purple.
For more information, cal Velma Haynes, 563-499-6625 or Linda Holton, 563-391-7782.