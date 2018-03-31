Holocaust survivor to speak at Yom Hashoah
Yom Hashoah 2018 will be 7 p.m. Sunday, April 15, at the Tri-City Jewish Center in Rock Island.
Keynote speaker will be Marguerite Mishkin, a hidden child Holocaust survivor who was saved by a Catholic family.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 309-788-3426 or 309-793-1300.
This program is presented by Yom Hashoah Committee of the Quad-Cities, Jewish Federation of the Quad-Cities, congregation Beth Israel at the Tri-City Jewish Center, Temple Emanuel, Augustana College, St. Ambrose University, Black Hawk College, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges and Churches United.
Luther Chorale will perform at St. Paul
The Luther College Collegiate Chorale will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 12, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport. The concert also features a performance by the Pleasant Valley High School Concert Choir.
The free performance, which is part of the Collegiate Chorale's annual midwest tour, is open to the public. A freewill offering will be taken.
The program is "Prayers for Peace" and includes works by Kim André Arnesen, Moses Hogan, Craig Hella Johnson, Jake Runestad and Nancy Wertsch.
Luther has one of the largest collegiate music programs in the United States.
Author will lead retreat at Christ the King
Author Joyce Rupp will lead an evening retreat Monday, April 16, at Christ the King Church, Moline. Rupp will present a vision of life based on the Gospels with a compassionate approach societal issues. The mini-retreat is based on her recent book, "Boundless Compassion."
Cost is $25. To register, email rbussan@smmsisters.org or call 309-283-2109.