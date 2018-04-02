According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, water pressure dropped Monday afternoon in the Clinton County town of Calamus after a 4-inch water main broke on the south side of town.
The city and DNR recommend residents boil their water until water samples show the water is safe to drink. Pipeline breaks can allow bacteria to enter the water.
Residents are encouraged to bring all water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or preparing food to a boil, let it boil for one minute and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Residents can use tap water for bathing and similar purposes.
Crews will flush the system and increase chlorine after completing repairs. The city will lift the advisory after water samples indicate the water is safe to drink.