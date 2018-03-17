Organ performance will celebrate Bach's birthday
Organist Stephen Steely will perform a free birthday tribute concert of Bach's music Wednesday, March 21, at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 121 W. 12th St., Davenport.
Music in celebration of Bach's 333rd birthday will begin at noon and will include favorite Bach organ selections. A reception with birthday cake will be held afterward. The public is welcome.
Steely is minister of music and organist at First Lutheran Church, Moline, and pastoral musician and organist at St. Pius X Church, Rock Island.
Charlie King will perform in Rock Island
Award-winning songwriter Charlie King will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 7, at Broadway Presbyterian Church, 710 23rd St., Rock Island, in conjunction with organizations for peace, cultural diversity and human rights.
Donations of $10 at the door, $8 in advance, are requested.
The concert is accompanied by sales of hand-crafted items representing cultures of Guatemala and Native Americans. Refreshments will be available at intermission.
King has been a songwriter for more than 40 years. In October of 2017, he received the annual Phil Ochs Award in recognition of his music and activism for social and political justice in the spirit of Ochs. Other honors include an indie award for one of the top three folk recordings of 1984; the War Resisters League’s 1998 Peacemaker Award given to Charlie and Odetta; the 1999 Sacco-Vanzetti Social Justice Award for which he was nominated by Pete Seeger; and the 2014 Joe Hill Award, a lifetime achievement award for excellence in the field of labor culture.
For more about King, visit http://www.charlieking.org
For more show information or tickets, contact Margaret Thomas, 309-786-6944, or email magmthomas@gmail.com.
Josh McDowell will speak at Truth Conference
Speaker and author Josh McDowell, whose books have sold more than 140 million copies worldwide, will be the keynote speaker, along with the Rev. Chris Brooks, at the Truth Conference at Calvary Church of the Quad-Cities. The conference will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, April 20, and continues 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 21, at the church, 4700 53rd St., Moline.
Other speakers will address such topics as creation versus evolution, "How We Know the Bible is the Word of God," "The Person of Jesus Christ," "Christianity and Islam," "The Christian Response to Cultural Issues of Sexuality" and "Answering the Questions of Skeptics." The conference is designed to assist Christian believers of all ages in defending their faith.
Phil Stacey, "American Idol" finalist and international song evangelist. will serve as the conference’s worship leader.
To register, visit truthconverence.org. Early-bird adult registration is $15, while student registration $10. A family registration of $50 is also available for immediate family.
Lunch on Saturday, including a Chick-Fil-A sandwich, will be served and can be purchased separately during registration.
The Quad-Cities Area Truth Conference is one of a number of Truth Conferences held across the nation. It is sponsored by Local Church Apologetics, WDLM (Moody) Radio, the Quad-Cities Creation Science Association and the Quad-Cities Association of Evangelicals.