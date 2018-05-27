Gaming Club Extravaganza II will be 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, June 9, at Clinton Community College auditorium, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton.
This is a family event, with gamers ages 14 and younger required to bring a parent or another adult.
Entry is free with a suggested donation of cash or non-perishable items for the CCC Cupboard, a place where Clinton Community College students can get food, toiletries and diapers. Participants will receive an extra entry to the raffles with a donation.
The event will include open board and video gaming, virtual reality with HTC Vive and Dungeons and Dragons.
For more information, contact Gaming Club Advisor Mat Endress at 563-244-7015 or mjendress@eicc.edu.