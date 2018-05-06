A Clinton County accident involving a school bus remains under investigation, according to a news release from Clinton County Sheriff's Department.
The accident happened at 4:46 p.m. Saturday, when deputies were dispatched to the 1600 block of 302nd Avenue southwest of Charlotte, Iowa, for a school bus that had rolled over.
Multiple bus passengers were transported to Quad-City area hospitals. One person was airlifted by Air Care Ambulance.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by Charlotte, Goose Lake, Welton, and Delmar fire departments. Also assisting were Genesis Ambulance, Medic Ambulance, Preston Ambulance, Maquoketa Ambulance and Clinton Fire Ambulance.
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol continue to investigate the accident.