A public input meeting/open house on sidewalk maintenance and bike/sidewalk connectivity will be held from noon until 2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Thursday, March 29, at the Erickson Center, 1401 11th Ave. N., Clinton.

The goal is to determine goals and obtain public opinions on sidewalk maintenance, bike/pedestrian paths and sidewalk connectivity.

The next step will be the creation of a Trails Advisory Committee to advise and organize plans about sidewalks, bike trails and bike lanes. Anyone interested in serving on the committee can sign up at the meeting.

