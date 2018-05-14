The possibility of closing a school and a recent audit that revealed disparities in special education numbers involving minority students continue to be hot-button issues Monday night for community members and the Davenport Community School Board
Speakers at an open forum included Kari Dugan, a member of the District Wide Davenport PTO. “We need a forum in which parents are allowed to be heard," she said. The PTO was formed "to ensure the rights of all our students.”
She distributed to the board a list of 133 questions to ask at a special open board meeting at 6 p.m. today at the Davenport Schools Achievement Service Center, 1606 Brady St., Davenport.
At that time, the board will address a state audit of the special-education program that found the district in “systemic non-compliance” with parts of the federal law that governs education of students with disabilities.
Because the report shows a disproportionate number of students of color identified for special education services, the Iowa Department of Education has told the district to work with an adviser. Additionally, the report reflects a disproportionate number of minority special-education students who have been subjected to disciplinary actions such as being suspended or expelled or subject to seclusion or restraints
Also, the district must reconvene individualized education plan (IEP) meetings for 2,200 students and, if the students are owed them, provide them compensatory education services at district cost. These written plans guide a student's education according to individual needs.
On another topic, parent Karrie Heaton addressed concerns about options for closing a school. "The options have taken each school individually and set them against each other. Each school is fighting for their own school.“
Charlotte Shepherd, teacher at Smart Intermediate, also talked about school-closing options. “While I will fight against the closing of any building, I do feel the need to acknowledge the fact that Smart was the original school proposed for closure. We have no business closing any schools right now, but especially a school with some of the highest numbers of low SES (socio-economic status) and minority students in the district.“
Linda Smithson, a teacher at Smart, asked the board to "consider moving the closing of a school to a later year."
"Doing so would allow you as a board and administration to address these pressing concerns and give you time as a board to look at alternative plans to save the $1 million that closing a school would put back into the general fund,” he said.
“We’ve heard loud and clear all of your thoughts,” said board president Ralph Johanson. “There are issues that have to be addressed" along with things the board and district cannot control, including enrollment, he said.
The next few months, he said, “are going to be especially challenging.” Closing a school, he said, is “something that is just horrible.”
“We are listening. Your passion is laudable.
“The board has asked for additional options, and that will be part of the discussion next week as well.”
The board will hold a special committee-of-the-whole meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 21. Superintendent Art Tate has asked the board to determine whether it supports Vision 2020 as the platform for the board to respond to the district’s School Budget Review Committee and, if not, how the board intends to respond to the committee.