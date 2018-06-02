The Congregation of the Humility of Mary will celebrate the Jubilees of sisters and associates at a special Mass of celebration 2 p.m. Sunday, June 24, at Christ the King Chapel, St. Ambrose University, Davenport.
The Rev. Msgr. Francis Henricksen will be the principal celebrant at the liturgy. A second celebration will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at Bishop Drumm Retirement Center, in Johnston, Iowa.
Sister Marita Bartholome – 75 Years
Born in Great Falls, Montana, Sr. Marita Bartholome entered the Congregation of the Humility of Mary in 1943 and made her first vows in 1946. She studied business at Great Falls College in Great Falls, and earned her bachelor of science in business education from Marycrest College, Davenport. She earned a bachelor of science in library science from the College of St. Catherine in St. Paul, Minnesota, and a master of science in library science from the University of Wisconsin in Madison.
Her ministry as a teacher/librarian in Montana included St. Leo High School in Lewistown and Central Catholic High School in Great Falls. She was the head librarian at Marycrest College in Davenport and reference librarian at the Great Falls Public Library in Great Falls. She volunteered from 1997-2009, setting up the archives in the University of Great Falls library. She is active now in a ministry of prayer and witness and lives at Bishop Drumm Retirement Center in Johnston.
Sister Joanne Di Iulio (Loretta Marie) – 70 Years
Sr. Joanne Di Iulio was born in Silvis, and entered the Congregation of the Humility of Mary in 1948. Her first vows were pronounced in 1951.
She earned a bachelor degree in social science from Marycrest College, Davenport, and a master’s degree in Spanish from St. Louis University. In Iowa, she taught at Ottumwa Heights and Walsh High School in Ottumwa, St. Joseph School in Dunlap and Aquinas High School in Fort Madison. She taught at Great Falls High School in Great Falls, Montana and in Illinois at Alleman High School in Rock Island and Black Hawk College in Moline. She is active in a ministry of prayer and witness. She lives at Bishop Drumm Retirement Center in Johnston.
Sister Marilyn Kraus (M. Jonita) – 70 Years
Sr. Marilyn Kraus was raised in Nauvoo, Illinois, and entered the Congregation of the Humility of Mary in 1948. Her first vows were pronounced in 1951.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Marycrest College, Davenport; a master’s degree in biology from the University of Notre Dame; a master of public health degree from the University of Michigan; and a master’s degree in library science from the University of Missouri. She taught for 20 years in high schools: in Iowa, at Ottumwa Heights Academy, Walsh in Ottumwa and St. Mary in Marshalltown. She also taught at Ottumwa Heights College in Ottumwa. She was a medical librarian at the Department of Veterans Affairs in Iowa City from 1973-1995. After that she was employed in administration by the John A. Kraus Co. in Nauvoo, where she remains in a ministry of prayer and witness.
Sister Karen Macksey – 70 Years
Sr. Karen Macksey was born in Oskaloosa, Iowa, and entered the Congregation of the Humility of Mary in 1948. She made her first vows in 1951.
She graduated from Marycrest College in Davenport with a bachelor's degree in elementary education. She taught in elementary schools in Iowa including St. Vincent, John F. Kennedy and Holy Trinity School in Davenport, in Ottumwa at St. Mary and St. Patrick and in Marshalltown at St. Mary/St. Henry. She also taught at St. Austin in Minneapolis. After she retired from teaching in 1996, she volunteered at Holy Trinity School in Davenport and Humility of Mary Shelter, Inc. She is in a ministry of prayer and witness and lives at Bishop Drumm Retirement Center in Johnston.
Sister Marian Smith – 70 Years
Sr. Marian Smith was raised in Erie, Illinois, and entered the Congregation of the Humility of Mary in 1948. She made her first vows in 1951.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in education from Marycrest College in Davenport and her master’s in education/administration from Marquette University. She taught school in Iowa at St. Mary in Marshalltown, St. Anthony and St. Theresa in Des Moines, St. Mary in Albia, Lourdes Memorial in Bettendorf and St. Patrick and St. Mary in Ottumwa. She was principal at St. Anthony School in Des Moines from 1968 to 1975. She then moved to Erie to care for her mother and continue with her ministry of teaching at the Fulton Public School in Fulton, Illinois. She ministered in Erie doing St. Ambrose Parish work and continues to volunteer there. She also is active in a ministry of prayer and witness.
Sister Kathleen Tomlonovic (Marie Celeste) - 60 Years
Sr. Kathleen Tomlonovic was born in Des Moines and entered the Congregation of the Humility of Mary in 1958. Her first vows were pronounced in 1961.
She earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from Marycrest College and a master's degree in religious education from Fordham University, Bronx, New York. She continued her education after teaching English and studying Chinese at Fu Jen Catholic University in Taipei, Taiwan. She earned as master's degree in Asian languages and literature from the University of Iowa and a doctoral degree from the University of Washington in Seattle. From 1983-85 she was a research fellowship awardee, studying at Beijing University and Sichuan University, China.
She taught at St. Henry School in Marshalltown, as well as St. Vincent School and Marycrest College in Davenport. At Western Washington University, Bellingham, Washington, she served as professor of Chinese and was also, for a decade, director of the Center for East Asian Studies.
She has served her congregation in a variety of positions and was a cabinet member from 2004-2012. She is secretary to the Advisory Committee of Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat and a scholar-in-residence at St. Ambrose University in Davenport, where she lives at the Humility of Mary Center.
Sister Mary Ann Vogel (M. Pacelli) – 60 Years
Sr. Mary Ann Vogel was born in Harper, Iowa, and entered the Congregation of the Humility of Mary in 1958. Her first vows were pronounced in 1961.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in chemistry/science/math from Marycrest College, Davenport. She earned a master’s degree in chemistry from the University of Iowa and her master in business administration from St. Ambrose University, Davenport. She taught science and math at Ottumwa Heights College and at Indian Hills College in Ottumwa, Iowa. She was finance director and treasurer of the Congregation of the Humility of Mary from 1982-2001. She also served on the Cabinet from 2008-2017. She participated in the founding of Humility of Mary Housing, Inc. in 1990 and also served the program as site manager and finance director. She has assisted with the Humility of Mary Shelter established in 2008, and is engaged in the merger of the agencies. She is is serving a four-year term as president of the Congregation of the Humility of Mary and lives in Davenport.
CHM Associate Rosemary Hendricks – 25 Years
Rosemary (Ladurini) Hendricks, of Mission, Texas, was born in Madrid, Iowa, and became an associate in 1993. As a nurse-pharmacist, she has been engaged in hospital service, primarily in pharmacy work in the United States and abroad. One of her earliest places of service was Turkana, Kenya. In 1975 she began her medical mission there. Since that time, she has supported her interpreter and his extended family. In 2016 she established a non-profit, What Does Jesus Do, to help her interpreter’s family and other persons in Turkana to become self-supportive. She has participated in 14 medical missions in various countries. She has volunteered on three Congregation of the Humility of Mary Seeds of Hope projects in Colorado, Mississippi and at the Congregation in Davenport. She is engaged with refugee populations in Texas. She has planned a trip to Nairobi, where she will provide pharmacy and other services.