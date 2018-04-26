MOLINE — The search to replace Joe Taylor as president and chief executive officer of the Quad Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau has begun.
The QCCVB board voted Wednesday to hire SearchWide to find Mr. Taylor’s replacement. The Phoenix-based firm also found the post Mr. Taylor is moving to in Evansville, Ind.
His last day in the Quad-Cities is June 1. Mr. Taylor starts his Evansville post on June 4.
Board chairwoman Deanna Jensen-Valliere said SearchWide was chosen because “they are specifically geared toward the travel and tourism industry.” Ms. Jensen-Valliere said the timeline SearchWide gave the board suggested a process that typically takes four months.
“We’ll have the search committee meet with them and get the ball rolling right away so candidates can start coming forth and go through the process of then being presented to the board,” she said.
She said the board was “very hopeful” it could name Mr. Taylor’s successor within four months. Along with experience, the board is looking for a person able to lead a regional organization, she said.
“Our region is in growth mode,” she added. “Clearly, it’s big shoes to fill to have Joe depart us.”
Tim Huey, chairman of the Quad Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau, said that when Mr. Taylor’s resignation was announced April 18 he had spoken of eventually retiring a couple of years ago, but always asked for a contract renewal. This year, the board declined to renew his contract.
Mr. Taylor, 63, had led the QCCVB for 20 years.
“I am happy with the way things have worked out,” he said Wednesday. “I am totally happy with the outcomes.”
Mr. Taylor called SearchWide an “awesome firm” and an excellent choice to find his replacement.
“They move quickly, and I think they get the right person for the right job in the right community,” he said.
Mr. Taylor also said he’d been in touch with people in Evansville about his new position.
“I am looking forward to it,” he said. “I am ready to set up shop in Evansville.”