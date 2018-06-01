The principal of Bridgeview Elementary School in LeClaire, Tony Hiatt, has been charged with a DWI after an ATV crash last weekend, that left both him and his son with injuries.
Friday, Pleasant Valley Superintendent Jim Spelhaug confirmed the principal was involved in the crash, in Clark County in Missouri. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred around 8:15 p.m. May 26, five miles south of Wyaconda.
Hiatt, 43, allegedly ran off the side of the road, flipping the ATV and striking a tree, according to the crash report. Both Hiatt and his son, Colin, 6, were ejected.
The principal was treated on scene for minor injuries, while his son was transported to University of Missouri hospital with serious injuries.
"Our first concern was the health of Tony and his son," Spelhaug said. "Second, it was over Memorial weekend. It was a family function and not related to anything with the school. It was not on school time, not with school kids, anything like that."
Troopers charged Hiatt with DWI, unlawfully operating an ATV on a highway and unlawfully carrying a passenger on a seat not designed for such.
The superintendent said he could not comment on personnel matters.