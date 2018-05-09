Two men accused of using or possessing counterfeit credit cards in the Illinois Quad-City area have Aug. 9 sentencing hearings scheduled, while two women charged in the case have trials pending.
Earl Jerome Williams, 22, Detroit; Trenell Stephon Whitworth Jr., 21, Southgate, Michigan; Briana Sharde Jenkins, 22, Taylor, Michigan; and Tynese Shanel Yarbrough, 20, Southfield, Michigan, were all indicted on a charge of conspiracy to commit access device fraud, according to documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois.
The charges stem from April 2017 incidents in Rock Island County. The four are accused of traveling from Michigan through Nebraska, Iowa and Illinois, using fake credit and debit cards to buy gift cards and other items, federal court records state.
Williams and Whitworth have both pleaded guilty to the charge, federal court records state. Both men are scheduled for sentencing Aug. 9. It was unclear Wednesday whether their pleas were part of a deal with prosecutors.
Williams was accused of having at least 15 counterfeit credit and debit cards on April 22. Whitworth is accused of trying to buy gift cards using the fake credit and debit cards, also also on April 22.
Details of the allegations against Jenkins and Yarbrough were not listed in the indictment. Both women have June 25 trials scheduled; their next court dates are set for May 23.
The four were arrested by Moline Police and were initially charged in Rock Island County. Those charges were dropped in favor of federal prosecution, according to Rock Island County court records.