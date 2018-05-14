Russell Fisk, formerly of Coal Valley, was fatally shot Friday in Kansas City, Missouri.
Police reports state Fisk, 30, of Kansas City and formerly of Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, was driving in the area of Northwest Barry Road and North Marston Avenue in Kansas City when he was shot around 8 p.m. Friday.
A tattoo artist known professionally as Russell James, Mr. Fisk was found fatally shot inside a sports car that had crashed. He owned the Black Card Tattoo Collective in Kansas City which was just days shy of marking its first anniversary.
Fisk is survived by his parents, Joanna and Randy Fisk of Coal Valley. Funeral arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home.
On Saturday, the family released a statement to Kansas City media saying "words cannot describe how wonderful of a son and a friend to many Russell was.
"He touched countless lives with his artistic gift and love for living life to the fullest," the family said. "Our family is thankful for the outpouring of support during this difficult time."
On its Facebook page, the Black Card Tattoo Collective called Mr. Fisk "an incredible man" whose "talent will forever be an inspiration in this industry."
— Lee News Network