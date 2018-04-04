Daily Record routinely publishes public records available through government agencies.
Births
TRINITY BETTENDORF
Amber and Bryan Batey, Bettendorf, girl, April 3.
TRINITY MOLINE
Latesha Bragg and James Sharkey, Moline, girl, March 31.
Briana Coon and Erik Boelk, Moline, girl, March 31.
Fire calls
BETTENDORF
Monday
EMS calls: 5
DAVENPORT
Monday
2:40 a.m., 1027 N. Calvin St., false alarm.
8:59 a.m., 3570 Kimberly Downs Road, police matter.
12:46 p.m., 1369 E. Kimberly Road, vehicle accident.
1:16 p.m., 3384 Spruce Hills Drive, chemical spill.
1:35 p.m., 2312 Grand Ave., power line down.
3:39 p.m., West Locust and Gaines streets, police matter.
6:09 p.m., 4406 N. Division St., police matter.
6:26 p.m., 1910 E. 38th St., no incident found.
8 p.m., 5225 Elmore Ave., lock-out.
EMS calls: 38
EAST MOLINE
Monday
EMS calls: 10
Tuesday
EMS calls: 7
MOLINE
Monday
8:14 a.m., 1100 River Drive, structure.
5:35 p.m., 2506 4th St., vehicle accident.
EMS calls: 18
Tuesday
EMS calls: 3