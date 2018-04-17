The Davenport Civil Rights Commission will welcome Richard Rothstein, author of “The Color of Law,” to the Quad-Cities Fair Housing Symposium on Friday, April 27, at the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St. Rothstein kicks off the event at 9 a.m.
Rothstein will discuss how federal, state and local policy explicitly segregated metropolitan areas nationwide, creating racially homogenous neighborhoods in patterns he says violate the Constitution and require remediation. He is a Distinguished Fellow of the Economic Policy Institute and a Senior Fellow, emeritus, at the Thurgood Marshall Institute of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and of the Haas Institute at the University of California at Berkeley.
The Quad-Cities Fair Housing Conference will have these panels:
• Neighborhood Trauma - Dr. Kit Evans-Ford, Ronald Davis, Anne McNelis, and Katy Strzepek; Moderated by Rev. Dwight Ford
• Segregation in Housing -- Disparate Impact after Inclusive Communities - lack Cann, Housing Iustice Center
• Intersection of Segregation in Housing and Education and Outcome For Youth - Ierry Foxhoven, Department of Health and Human Services
• Fair Lending: Predatory Lending, Legal Updates and Trends – Steve Tomkowiak, attorney
• Sex stereotypes, Classism, Economic Privilege, and Racism - Davenport Civil Rights Director Latrice L. Lacey, Dr. Kit Evans-Ford and the Rev. Dwight Ford
• Community Reinvestment Act: Creating Opportunity - Rebecca Iohnson, NCRC
Cost is $35 for the general public and $15 for students. The price includes a copy of “The Color of Law,” an action toolkit, breakfast refreshments and lunch. The cost for a live jazz performance and mixer of “Black Music and the Fight for Civil Rights” at 4:30 p.m. is $15 and includes two beverages. To register and learn more visit: wwwcityofdavenportiowa.com/civilrights