The Davenport School District must consider closing a school, Superintendent of Schools Art Tate said Monday at a committee of the whole meeting.
“We don’t have an option not to close a school,” he said.
He presented four possibilities that took a team of administrators “hundreds of hours” to come up with:
• Close one of the large high schools, leaving two high schools with 10th, 11th and 12th grades; five intermediate schools with grades seventh through ninth; and 18 elementary K-6 schools with the addition of preschool “where space allows.” The closed high school would be repurposed or sold.
• Implement a pre-kindergarten or K-6 elementary model throughout the district, moving students in grades seven and eight from Williams Intermediate to Smart, Sudlow, Walcott and Wood intermediate schools, with Adams students moving to Williams. Adams would be repurposed or sold.
• Move Washington Elementary students to McKinley, Garfield, Madison or Eisenhower schools, and Buchanan students to Fillmore, Harrison or Truman. Buchanan and Washington would be repurposed or sold.
• Convert all elementary schools to pre-kindergarten or kindergarten through sixth grade, with all current intermediate schools having seventh and eighth grades. Monroe would be repurposed or sold. Smart would become pre-kindergarten through sixth grade, with seventh- and eighth-grade students attending Williams, Sudlow and Walcott.
The study team considered general fund net savings, the quality of education, safety of students and security, costs of necessary capital improvements, the effect on the community and other factors when creating the options.
“We also looked at buildings that had recent renovations and a lot of money invested in them,” Tate said.
“We’re losing students,” said board member Clyde Mayfield. “I understand all these different opportunities that are laid out. Just closing schools will not solve the problem. It might be a temporary solution for a moment, but we are still going to continue to lose students.”
“I applaud you for coming up with all these different scenarios that you have. But now the hard part comes,” Mayfield said.
The district will hold three public forums on the proposals. They will be:
• 6 p.m. Wednesday at Central High School.
• 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 12, at West High School
• 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at North High School.
Additionally, the board discussed a new bell time proposal that would save the district $300,000, said Tate, who added that he wants input from the board and the community about the changes:
• Elementary schools including Buffalo: 8 a.m. instead of 7:35 a.m
• Trinity Lutheran School: 7:20 a.m. instead of 7:40 a.m
• Assumption High School: 7:25 a.m. instead of 7:45 a.m.
• JFK Catholic School: 7:25 a.m. instead of 7:45 a.m.
• The Children’s Village Pre-School: Remains at 8 a.m.
• The Keystone Academy: 8:25 a.m. instead of 8 a.m.
• All Saints Catholic School: 7:40 a.m. instead of 8 a.m.
• St. Paul The Apostle Catholic School: 7:45 a.m. instead of 8:05 a.m.
• The high schools: 8:35 a.m. instead of 8:10 a.m.
• Intermediate schools, including Walcott and Blue Grass Elementary, 9:10 a.m. instead of 8:45 a.m.
Because the board members met as a committee of the whole, they took no action.