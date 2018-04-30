The city of Davenport may announce its new fire chief next week after three finalists were interviewed by firefighters and administrators, city leaders and members of the community.
All three attended a meet-and-greet reception Monday night in Central Fire Station.
Davenport has been without a permanent fire chief since Lynn Washburn was terminated July 27.
Finalist Michael Carlsten, a district chief who has been with Davenport's fire department for 24 years, said the new chief must “support the personnel we have here.” He didn’t want to rely on tradition, and wants “to keep moving forward.”
“Leadership is really the hallmark of the fire chief,” said finalist R. Vance Swisher, deputy fire chief of operations-deputy emergency management director for the Rochester (Minnesota) Fire Department. He said the new chief needs to develop collaborative relationships, and consider “What are we doing to stay on the leading edge of providing service?”
Finalist Donald Kaderabek, deputy chief of the Bloomingdale (Illinois) Fire Protection District, stressed the importance of collaboration between city government and firefighters. “Transparency and communication are two qualities (the new chief) needs to have,” he said.
City Administrator Corri Spiegel said the candidates met with about 36 different city employees and toured the community. She expects to name the new chief and his start date next week.
Among those attending the reception was Ryan Hanghian, president of Davenport Association of Professional Firefighters Local 17, who said the department anticipates “a large amount of turnover” within the next few years. That will include the eventual retirement of Interim Fire Chief Jim Bickford.
“You want to leave a place better than you found it,” said Bickford, who has less than a year before retirement. “I just want to find the right guy that will be able to take care of our citizens and the firefighters I’ve worked with all these years.”
Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch called the fire department “world class,” saying it is “steeped in a rich history.” The new chief should be “someone who not only can maintain its phenomenal legacy, but also have it grow to greater heights in the future … to lead a great department and make it an outstanding department.”