The City of Davenport will celebrate Military Appreciation Week from May 13-19 with banners proclaiming the event at City Hall, on downtown street lights and in several parks and city facilities.
May is Military Appreciation Month nationwide.
Throughout the week, the city will provide free green fees at its Emeis, Duck Creek and Red Hawk golf courses for veterans, members of the military and their families during the week.
Veterans, members of the military and their families can ride the CitiBus free during Military Appreciation Week.
The Quad-City River Bandits will kick off Military Appreciation Week activities during the week of May 7-10 by providing up to four free tickets to active service members and veterans (there are no home games during the week of May 13-19).
The Figge Art Museum offers free admission to all military and their families year-round.