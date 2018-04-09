The Davenport School Board on Monday approved a tax levy of $15.45640 for the school year 2018-2019, down from the 2017-2018 levy of $15.83985 per $1,000 of taxable valuation.
CFO Marsha Tangen said the district has enough of a fund balance to lower the general levy, which will benefit taxpayers, she told board members.
At an open forum, which allows public input, several people voiced opposition to a plan to save money with new bell times at schools.
Catarina Bolton, of Davenport, urged the board and the district “to find other ways to save money.”
She is the parent of a child who has disabilities, she said. Starting students later in the day is "detrimental to their education" and “going to cause chaos for our entire family,” she said.
Megan Long, of Davenport, is the parent of four children. “By pushing the start time back affecting getting children to school and also makes their days longer,” she said.
“Our enrollment ids decreasing,” Long continued. “If new people move to the area and look at our start times, they may not want to move to our district.”
Linda Smithson, a teacher at Smart Intermediate School, spoke about her concerns with the district Vision 2020 Plan, which mentions the possibility of closing Monroe Element School and transferring students to Smart Intermediate School. Smart seventh- and eighth-grade students then would attend Williams, Sudlow or Walcott.
She asked how many teachers would be moved from intermediate to elementary, wondering what impact that would have on “quality instruction in all of our elementary schools?”
“Restructuring of the district to K-6 and then 7-8 and high school is not a small task,” she said.
Board member Clyde Mayfield stressed the importance of considering both funding inequity and declining student enrollment. “I’d like to hear us talk about losing students as much as we do equal funding,’ he said. “We need to discuss both.”
In other action, the board:
- Recognized five teachers in the Davenport district for earning National Board Certification. Amanda Crecelius, Joni Nelson, William Saunders, Ashley Sullivan and Theresa Tappa earned certification in the program designed and administered by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards. It requires candidates to demonstrate their teaching practice as measured against rigorous standards. The Davenport district now has 23 teachers with this certification, Bettendorf has nine, Pleasant Valley has six and North Scott has two among the 730 teachers with this certification in Iowa, according to the board certification website.
- Approved a lease-to-buy for the entire second floor of the building known as the Ground Transportation Center from Eastern Iowa Community Colleges for the Creative Arts Academy, which now holds classes for sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders in the downtown Davenport Public Library. “We’ve been squatting in the library for four years now,” Superintendent Art Tate said. The money will come out of Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) and Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) funds earmarked for such projects.
- Approved a timeline for closing a school. Upon Mayfield's suggestion, the board added a September public forum to May and June forums.