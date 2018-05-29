Moments after the opening Monday night of the Davenport School Board, board president Ralph Johanson removed consideration of the District Developed Special Education Plan from the agenda.
Several parents and community members, including Gina Hale of Davenport, were present to voice their concerns about special-education issues and the plan. Hale carried a sign that read “Education for all is a great idea.”
Hale, a parent of three children in the Davenport district, wanted to raise awareness about special education within the community and among the board members, she said just before the meeting began. “Information doesn’t always trickle up to the board the way it needs to,” she said.
Other parents, including Tara Witherow and Kari Dugan, both members of the Davenport District Wide PTO, spoke during a public forum. Witherow carried a sign about the next PTO meeting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Davenport Public Library Eastern Avenue Branch, 6000 Eastern Ave.
The board agenda committee will set another a time for the plan to consider the plan, Johanson said.
Also among the speakers was Blue Grass Mayor Larry Guy, who implored the board to reconsider an option to close Blue Grass Elementary School in the district Vision 2020 plan.
“I’m here to express how devastating the closing of Blue Grass Elementary would be to the city, the citizens, and most of all to the children attending the school,” he said. “Many people move to Blue Grass because of our outstanding school.”
The group supporting a formation of a new school district with Blue Grass, Walcott and Buffalo “has not done their homework on this project,” he said.
Bonnie Strong, also of Blue Grass, said closing the school would be “more or less removing the heart from our city.”
In other action, the board:
• Recognized Davenport Schools Foundation scholarship recipients of more than $93,000 in scholarships. Board member Julie DeSalvo told the students how proud she was. “People that choose not to come to this district — shame on you. Look behind me (where the recipients gathered for a photo). This is what this district is about,” she said. The board also recognized student school board members who served for the 2017-18 school year.
• Announced a change in one of two remaining public forums to provide feedback on Vision 2020. One will continue as scheduled at 6 p.m. June 12 at West High School. The next one will be 6 p.m. Sept. 5 at North High School.
• Approved naming Davenport Central’s George Marshall gym floor after Paul Moon, an Iowa basketball coach who won seven Iowa state basketball championships while he coached 26 seasons for the former Davenport High School.