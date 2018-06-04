The Davenport School Board will consider a modified list of options for closing schools, including Buffalo Elementary School, which was presented to the board as a committee-of-the-whole Monday by Superintendent Art Tate.
If one of the options is approved, the change will occur during the 2019-20 school year.
One consideration is to close the Buffalo school and move students to Jackson, Blue Grass and Hayes schools. The Buffalo school building will be repurposed or sold.
Earlier, options included closing a school in Blue Grass, Buffalo or Walcott. Buffalo is the smallest school in that area, Tate said after the meeting. “We look at the capacity of schools, we look at the number of students, we look at the number of students who would have to be moved, and those are our considerations,” he said. “All things considered, the best choice was to recommend the closure of Buffalo.”
The district will prepare a document that will show all the data concerning the decision, including maintenance and transportation costs, capacities of the buildings and which can hold the most students, Tate said.
Other considerations are:
- Implement pre-kindergarten or kindergarten through sixth-grade district-wide. Move seventh- and eighth-grade students from Williams to Smart, Sudlow, Walcott and Wood. Adams K-6 students will move to Williams, and Adams will be repurposed or sold.
- Convert all elementary schools to a pre-kindergarten or kindergarten-through-sixth-grade model. Current intermediate schools will become seventh- and eighth-grade schools. Monroe Elementary School will be vacated and the current Smart building will include grades preschool through sixth grade. Seventh- and eighth-grade students will attend Williams, Sudlow and Walcott, with Monroe repurposed or sold.
- Close Washington Elementary School and move students to McKinley, Garfield and Madison. Washington will be repurposed or sold.
- Close Buchanan Elementary School and move students to Truman, Fillmore and Harrison. Buchanan will be repurposed or sold.
Public forums about the district’s Vision 2020, which includes a facilities plan, will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at West High School and 6 p.m. Wednesday at North High School.
Additionally, the board discussed new bell times that will save the district $300,000, according to Mike Maloney, district director of operations. He said the bell times, which were developed with the help of a consultant, will decrease the number of buses from 80 to 75.
“What I’ve heard from people who have contacted me is they don’t want change,” board president Ralph Johanson said, adding that all who have contacted him “are equally passionate about it.”
Proposed bell times, including Davenport parochial schools, are:
- Elementary schools including Buffalo: From 7:35 a.m. to 2:25 p.m. to 8 a.m to 2:50 p.m.
- Assumption High School: From 7:45 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. to 7:25 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- JFK Catholic School: From 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. to 7:25 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.
- Trinity Lutheran School: From 7:55 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. to 7:35 a.m. to 2:35 p.m.
- Keystone Academy: From 8 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. to 8:25 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.
- All Saints Catholic School: From 8 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. to 7:40 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- St. Paul the Apostle Catholic School: From 8:05 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. to 7:45 a.m. to 2:55 p.m.
- High schools: From 8:10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to 8:35 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.
- Intermediate schools, as well as Walcott and Blue Grass Elementary: 8:45 a.m. to 3:35 p.m. to 9:10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Children’s Village Preschool: No change.
No action was taken. The next regular board meeting will be June 11, when the board will consider the proposed bell times.