The Davenport Community School District has posted its 2018-2019 academic calendar on the district website at http://www.davenportschools.org/calendars/
Parents of incoming kindergarten students may want to call their child’s school know to schedule a time for a brief assessment on Thursday, Aug. 23, with the first day of kindergarten on Friday, Aug. 24.
If schools have not heard from parents of incoming kindergartners a few weeks before school starts, parents will be contacted to schedule a time for the assessment, an activity that helps establish a benchmark for basic skills. The environment will be casual.
Parents of current students should note that Davenport Community Schools had one school day cancellation this year because of inclement weather. This means the last day of school for current students is Monday, June 4. There will be a two-hour dismissal that day.