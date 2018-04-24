Although Art Tate, superintendent of Davenport Community Schools, announced his retirement Monday night at a school board meeting, he will continue to face charges in an ethics case that will be heard in June in Des Moines.
Tate plans to retire June 30, 2019.
In 2015, Tate decided to use more of the district’s reserve funds to pay for school programming than the state authorized. "Our students are valued less than many others in the state," he said, explaining the law allows some districts to spend up to $175 more per pupil than other Iowa districts. The law prohibits districts from spending more than authorized by the state, even if they have a fund balance.
The Davenport Community School District board supported Tate’s decision, but the Iowa Department of Education filed ethics charges against Tate. A hearing is scheduled for June 26 in Des Moines, according to Darcy Hathaway, attorney/investigator for the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners in Des Moines.
“Dr. Tate’s retirement will not impact the pending complaint,” Hathaway said in an email.
Tate announced his retirement during Monday's board meeting, in a letter addressed to Ralph Johanson, school board president.
“My motivation for retirement comes from the desire to progress to the next phase of my life,” Tate read. “I have worked as a full-time professional for 58 years, and I am ready to stop while I can still enjoy life. “
He said this job “has been my greatest honor and privilege. During the next 14 months I will continue to give my all on behalf of our students.”
In September, the Davenport School Board voted to extend Tate’s contract, with no increase in his $203,761 salary, to 2020. At that time, Johanson said the board would have extended the contract beyond that date, but the law only allowed it to be extended three years. Tate had asked that his salary would not increase.
Johanson said the board will discuss the next steps.
“We need to think through this a little bit,” he said.
A superintendent search “can be a grueling process,” he said, adding Tate has been “really incredible for the district and for our kids.”