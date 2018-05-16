The Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center has planned May programs that are free with regular museum membership or admission:
- 5-7 p.m.Monday: Wendy’s Fundraising Night. Wendy’s will donate 10 percent of all sales made during that time to the Discovery Center.
- 2 p.m. until close Wednesday: WOW Wednesday, sponsored by U.S. Bank, will include chess, juggling and logic puzzles with Miss Jean. All ages and abilities are welcome. Dice Wars, a series of dice games, is geared for school-aged children and their families.
- 10 a.m. Friday, May 25: Funtime Friday, sponsored by Clinton Kiwanis Club, is designed for preschoolers and their grown-ups, although all ages of children are welcome.
The Discovery Center will be closed Sunday, May 27, in observance of Memorial Day. Regular hours will resume Wednesday, May 30.
The center is open 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 12:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $4 per person ages 2-64, $3 per person ages 65 and older, free for children ages 1 year old and younger, and free for museum members.
For more information, call 563-243-3000 or email info@adlerdiscoverycenter.org