"Do Good For Thurgood: Hip Hop(e) Night will be 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 12, at the Redstone Room in the River Music Experience, 129 Main St., downtown Davenport.
Doors open at 6 p.m., with performances beginning at 6:30.
Tickets, at $10 per person, with a discount for families of Thurgood students, will be available at the door.
Free pizza, non-alcoholic beverages and desserts will be provided. Elaborate birdhouses made by Thurgood woodshop students will be available for sale.
For more information, email DoGoodForThurgood@gmail.com
The fundraiser is for the resiliency program at Thurgood Marshall Learning Center, particularly materials for the Hip Hop(e) group that allows students to express themselves through the spoken word such as slam poetry.
Donations will allow students to have their own writing material, transportation to any performances and meals. Checks can be made to Thurgood Marshall Learning Center.