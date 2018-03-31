Recycle the Runway will be 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday, April 12, at The RiverCenter, Great River Hall, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport.
A juried selection of 10 Quad-City designers will compete in front of a panel of judges with runway-ready ensembles crafted from bags of recycled clothing. Top three finalists will take home a cash prize.
All proceeds will benefit Quad-City women working toward economic independence.
Tickets, at $60 or $400 for a table of eight, are available at rtr-2018.eventbrite.com.
Sponsors are Royal Neighbors of America, Lexus of Quad-Cities and Olsen Law Firm.
Dress for Success® Quad Cities is one of 147 affiliates worldwide that provides women with business-appropriate clothing, job-search support, mentoring and professional development programs. For more information, visit www.quadcities.dressforsuccess.org.