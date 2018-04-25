Commercial traffic along the Mississippi River that halted in Dubuque will resume following temporary repairs to part of a lock and dam.
Dubuque's Lock and Dam No. 11 will reopen this afternoon after being closed since Tuesday morning.
Aaron Dunlop is the operations manager for the Mississippi River Project with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He says a routine inspection uncovered cracks at a mitre gate connection point, which is a mechanism controlling the lock's water level.
Dunlop says the repairs are temporary and permanent fixes will need to be made soon.
The brief closure comes less than two weeks after navigation on the river fully opened for the season.
Corps figures say nearly 6,000 vessels passed through the lock and dam in 2016.
— Associated Press