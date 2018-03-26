Family Resources will hold its annual Opening Doors Gala Friday, April 6, at the Waterfront Convention Center, Bettendorf. The evening will include entertainment, hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, dinner and auctions.
Magicians David Casas and Michael Sampson will perform strolling magic during the cocktail hour. In addition, Clinton native Travis Hosette will sing "Sinatra Live."
As Family Resources’ largest fundraiser of the year, the gala hosts nearly 400 attendees.
To reserve a seat or table, visit www.famres.org/calendar. Formal attire is requested. To sponsor or donate, contact at nladlee@famres.org or call 563-468-2140.