The Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center in downtown Clinton will present its 29th annual Felix Adler Day Festival from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, June 16. Admission will be free to the festival and the center.
The festival honors the children’s museum’s namesake, Frank B. “Felix” Adler, who was born in Clinton in 1895. He became a world-famous clown with Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. The event is held in June in conjunction with Adler's June 17 birthday.
Rides and games will be available with the purchase of a $5 punch card. Features will include pony rides, Miller's Petting Zoo, the Sawmill's Heritage Train, a giant game tent, AmeriCorps Art Station, balloon art, face-painting and inflatables, and a new game called Animal Walk (similar to a cake walk, but with stuffed animals).
Free entertainment under the big top on the Seeser Rentals Stage will include Uncle Sam and the National Anthem to open the festival, the River City Municipal Band, clown and comedy shows and the Clinton Area Showboat children’s theater.
Additional free attractions at the festival will be Professor Anton and his amazing water table, and Miss Penny and Native American games. The children's museum will feature its enhanced Felix's Circus history exhibit.
Many local businesses and non-profit organizations will be represented at festival booths.
The festival is sponsored by more than 40 local businesses.