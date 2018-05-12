The National Association of Letter Carriers conducted its 26th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday and collected about 71,000 meals.
The Quad-City goal was to collect 100,000 meals.
Residents left donations of non-perishable goods next to mailboxes before mail delivery on Saturday, when mail carriers will collect donations while they deliver mail.
Food will be donated to River Bend Foodbank.
Partners for the event included United Way of the Quad-Cities Area, Quad-City Federation of Labor AFL-CIO, National Association of Letter Carriers Local Branches 3811 Bettendorf, 506 Davenport, 318 Moline and 292 Rock Island, National Rural Letter Carriers Association, River Bend Foodbank and the United States Postal Service.